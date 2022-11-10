SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is London, an 8- to 10-week-old, female, orange and white tabby kitten. She was found at the intersection of 4th Street and Hamilton Blvd.

The shelter says she’s a super friendly and cuddly kitten. She has a ton of great traits that will be a perfect addition to your family; you’ll just have to stop by and check her out for yourself! She’s looking for a forever home. London is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.