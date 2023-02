SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy.

She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name.

The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals.

Lola is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.