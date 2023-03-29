SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

A 3-to-5-year-old, male, brindle English bulldog mix. He was found at the intersection of 8th street and highway 75 back at the beginning of February.

The shelter says like many bulldogs, he’s a little stubborn but he’s a chill guy who’d love to be an only pet.



Dogs live long lives, and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Loki is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.