SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Loki.

Loki is a six-year-old male, Siberian husky.

He was originally adopted from the rescue years ago, but his previous owner recently passed away, so now he’s looking for a new home.

The rescue says he’s a sweet and gentle dog who loves other dogs and people. He just doesn’t like cats too much.

Loki is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.