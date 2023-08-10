SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Lloyd.

Lloyd is a two-to-three-year-old male, Siberian Husky-German Shepherd mix that weighs about 65 pounds.

He was originally adopted from the rescue but unfortunately had to be returned.

The rescue says he’s a quiet guy who gets along well with people but would prefer to be an only pet.

Lloyd is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.