SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lizzy, a 1-to-2-year-old, female, brown tabby-and-white cat.

She was found on the 1200 block of Floyd Boulevard.

The shelter says she’s a super affectionate cat. If you know Lizzy, please let her owners know she’s at the rescue.

However, if you happen to feel like this sweet fur baby needs to be the new family addition, Lizzy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.