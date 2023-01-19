SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lincoln, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, black kitten. He was found with several of his siblings on the 500 block of West 16th street.

The shelter says he’s a shy and quiet little guy but he’s super friendly once he gets to know you.

Lincoln is still a kitten, so he has a vibrant, playful personality. He’s also the perfect cuddle buddy.

Hopefully, you can be the one to entertain this little man- who will keep you plenty entertained as well!

Lincoln is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.