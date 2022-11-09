SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day!

This is Libby, a 7+ year-old, female, white and tan, American Bulldog Mix, she was found on the 3400 block of 5th Street, back at the beginning of October.

More than a month has passed and she’s still waiting for someone to bring her home.

The shelter says Libby is housebroken, good with people and other animals, laid back and even knows her commands! They also say she’s a major sweetheart.

Her adoption fee has been reduced through a sponsorship, and the non-profit, FOTAS, just had her fixed without increasing her adoption fee. Libby is available for adoption now!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.