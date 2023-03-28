SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lewis, a 9-to-12 month old, male, black-and-tan rottweiler mix. He was found on the 300 block of 21st street.

The shelter says he’s a gentle and quiet guy who would make a great family dog he just needs a little training.

Dogs live long lives, and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Lewis is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.