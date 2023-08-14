SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Koda a 1-to-2-year-old, male, German Shepherd-husky mix. He was found on the 1600 block of West 18th Street.

The rescue says he’s a shy, quiet, and loving pup who gets along well with people and other dogs. Not to mention, he’s beautiful too. Koda will love to run and play once he warms up to you and would make a perfect family dog.

Koda is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.