SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Kiwi.

Kiwi is a nine-to-12-month-old female Siamese-calico mix.

She was abandoned at the shelter a few days ago with no microchip or any other identification.

The rescue says she is shy and quiet but warms up quickly when she is shown affection.

Kiwi is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.