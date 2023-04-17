SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Khalifa, a 1-to-3-year-old, male, tan-and-black Labrador mix. He was found abandoned on the 800 block of 17th street.

The shelter says he’s a very friendly dog that loves both people and other dogs, although, he’ll need some obedience training.

He’s also a big guy, so he’ll need a home with plenty of space.

Khalifa is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.