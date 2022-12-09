Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!
This is Jax, he’s a 2-to-4-year-old male, white and brown boxer mix.
He was found on the 500 block of Bluff Street on November 24. Jax had on a green harness and had a microchip.
The owners have been notified but have chosen not to reclaim him.
Jax is a super friendly dog that likes people and other dogs. He has been updated on his vaccinations and is patiently awaiting your arrival.
If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.