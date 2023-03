SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Jax.

Jax is a nine-to-twelve-month-old male, black Labrador mix puppy.

He was found on the 1700 block of Jackson Street.

The shelter says he’s shy and timid, but a very sweet pup.

He’s also the perfect age for training. Jax is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.