SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Jasper.

Jasper is a one-year-old male gray tabby cat.

He was surrendered to the shelter, and staff members say he really misses his home.

They say he’s a sweet and gentle guy who just wants a home where he can love and be loved.

Jasper is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.