SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Izzy!

Izzy is a six-to-nine-month-old female, German shepherd puppy.

She was one of the four German shepherd pups found on the 400 block of Isabella Street earlier this summer.

She currently weighs about 45 pounds, but it’s likely she’ll gain another 20 pounds or so before she’s fully grown.

The rescue says she’s an intelligent and curious dog that’s the perfect age for training.

Izzy is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you’d like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.