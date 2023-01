SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Iris, a 1-to-2-year-old. She’s a female, white-and-gray tabby cat. She was found abandoned at the Lakeport Commons PetSmart store.

The shelter says that she’s very friendly and outgoing.

Iris is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.