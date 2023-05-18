SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Hunter.

Hunter

Hunter is 1-to-2-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who weighs about 35 pounds.

Hunter was found on the 1200 block of Goldie Avenue.

The shelter says he’s super quiet and gentle and gets along well with other dogs and people.

If you know Hunter, please let his owners know he’s at the shelter.

Hunter will be available for adoption on May 22.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the shelter’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.