SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Humphrey.

Humphrey is a one-to-three-year-old male Rottweiler that weighs about 75 pounds.

He was found at the Sioux Gateway Airport in early December.

The rescue says he’s a sweet guy who loves people and other dogs, it just takes him a little while to warm up to new people.

Humphrey is available for adoption now, with reduced adoption fees.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.