Meet today's Stray of the Day: Hazel.

Hazel is a six-to-nine-month-old female, Labrador mix puppy that weighs about 30 pounds now and will grow to be about 50 pounds.

She was found running loose at Cecelia Park.

The rescue says she’s a sweet dog that gets along well with children, adults, and other animals. She’s also just the right age to be trained.

Hazel is available for adoption now.

If you've lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue's website.