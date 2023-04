SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Harper.

The animal shelter says Harper is a little shy and timid, but that’s until she is comfortable with you.

Harper is a one-to-two-year-old bulldog.

She was found on the 2800 block of West 4th Street on March 26.

Harper will require some socialization and basic housetraining skills.

Harper is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.