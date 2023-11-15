SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Hank
Hank is a two-to-three-year-old male, Collie mix that weighs about 70 pounds.
He was found on the 3000 block of 27th Street.
The rescue says he knows his basic commands and is a sweet and gentle dog. He’s a little on the shy side though, so he’d be happiest as the only pet in a quiet home.
Hank is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.