SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Hank

Hank is a two-to-three-year-old male, Collie mix that weighs about 70 pounds.

He was found on the 3000 block of 27th Street.

The rescue says he knows his basic commands and is a sweet and gentle dog. He’s a little on the shy side though, so he’d be happiest as the only pet in a quiet home.

Hank is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.