SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Gucci, a 2-to-3 year old, male, silver tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of Douglas Street.

The shelter says that even though he looks like a tough guy, he’s actually a gentle giant who’s a little shy at first.

Gucci is available for adoption now.

More than 975 pets have been adopted from the rescue this year and their goal is to make it to 1,000 before the year’s end.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.