SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue told KCAU 9 that Grinch was adopted early Friday morning! Our heart has grown three sizes hearing this great news.

——————–

Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Grinch.

Grinch is a one-to-two-year-old male, Miniature Schnauzer that weighs about 10 pounds.

He was found on Stewart Avenue.

The rescue says that despite his grumpy name, he’s a shy but loving dog. He would be happiest in a home with no other dogs.

Grinch is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.