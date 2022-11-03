SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Gretel, a 9–12-month-old, female, black and brown, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on the 3000 block of Rebecca Street. The shelter named her Gretel because just like in the fairytale, she loves treats and will follow them anywhere.

Gretel is a friendly dog who knows her basic commands, and she’s looking for a forever home (even if it’s not made out of treats). Gretel is fairly scared right now, she just needs a nice, understanding and loving home to help make her feel comfortable. Gretel is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.