SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Goliath.

Goliath is a three-to-four year old male, gray tabby and white cat. He was originally adopted from the shelter, but had to be returned after it turned out his owner has allergies.

The rescue says Goliath is a large guy who gets along well with small dogs, other cats, and kids.

Goliath is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.