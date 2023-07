SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Gene.

Gene is a six-to-nine month old male pitbull puppy that will weigh about 50 pounds when he’s fully grown.

He came to the rescue at the start of June.

The rescue says he’s a friendly, goofy, outgoing guy who would make a great pet for an active household.

Gene is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.