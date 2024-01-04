SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Gavin.

Gavin is a two-to-three-year-old male, Sealpoint Siamese cat with blue eyes.

He was found on the 1000 block of South Glass Street.

The rescue says he’s a sweet and gentle guy that’s extremely chatty. He would be happiest as the only cat in the house.

Gavin is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, are looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.