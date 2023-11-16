SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Frosty.

Frosty is a three-to-four-year-old male, Siberian Husky that weighs about 70 pounds.

He was found running along Floyd Boulevard.

The rescue says he loves to run and play and who doesn’t love “Frosty the Snowman,” especially with the holidays coming up?

Frosty is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.