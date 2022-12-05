SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street.

They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the two of them a home together, but it is possible for them to be adopted separately.

Frosty and snowball are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.