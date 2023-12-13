SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Frosty.

Frosty is a two-to-three-year-old male Siberian Husky that weighs about 65 pounds.

He was found on the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard back in late October.

We’ve featured him as a “Stray of the Day” before, but he’s still waiting to find a new home. The rescue says he’s a smart and playful dog with a lot of energy.

Frosty is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, are looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.