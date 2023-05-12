SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Freya, a 3–4-year-old, female, Doberman Pinscher. She was surrendered to the shelter because of allergies in her former family.

She is a bigger dog, weighing about 70 pounds. She’s good with children and knows her basic commands, but she does not get along with cats.

Shortly after Good Day Siouxland, we received news that Freya had been adopted by a loving family. However, there are many other animals at the rescue center that are in need homes. A few dogs have been waiting over three months to be adopted.

Each Wednesday on Good Day Siouxland, you can watch to see which ones have been forced to wait a little longer than the others, and typically, not for any particular reason. They are just as deserving of great homes and families!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.