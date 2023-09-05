SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Frankie.

Frankie is a two-to-three-year-old male black and white cat. He was found on the 900 block of South Fairmont Street.

The rescue says Frankie is an active cat who might play a bit too rough for little kids, but he gets along well with older children and adults. Frankie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.