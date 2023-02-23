SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Fiona, a 2-to-3 year old, female, black-brindle chow-Labrador mix.

She was found on the 2700 block of of Clark Street.

The shelter says she’s a fluffy and laidback dog who loves everyone and everything.

Dogs live long lives and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Fiona is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.