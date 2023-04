SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Felix, a 1-to-2 year old, male, black-and-white cat.

Felix was abandoned at the shelter, so we don’t know much about his past.

The shelter says he’s a very shy and reserved little guy who just wants a quiet and cozy place to call home.

Felix is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.