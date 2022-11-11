Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Felicia the Pitbull/Husky Mix

This is Felicia, a 1-2-year old, female, gray-and-white Pitbull and Husky mix. She was found on the 400 block of 26th St. on 10/24/22.

The shelter says she’s a bit timid until she gets to know you, but once she warms up, she’s super friendly. She even knows a few basic commands. She’s a unique dog that will need a nice, big fenced-in yard with plenty of room to run and play. She’s looking for a forever home… Could it be with you? Felicia is available for adoption now.

