SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day, Ellie.

Ellie is a four-to-six month old female labrador retriever-German shepherd mix puppy.

She was found on Business Highway 75.

She’s a young dog who will need some training, but the shelter says she’s very sweet and gentile.

Ellie is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.