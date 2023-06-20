SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This distinguished gentleman is Edward, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, seal-point Siamese mix. He was found on the 3900 block of Douglas Street.

The rescue says he’s super friendly and outgoing and who wouldn’t want a dapper, regal little guy like this?

Edward is ready to become king of his own castle and he’s available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.