SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Draco, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, brown-and-white, Pitbull mix puppy.

He was found on the 2900 block of Myrtle Street. He’s good with people but does not get along well with other animals.

Drake prefers to be the king of the house, but that doesn’t affect his cute personality and loving soul.

Drake will be the perfect family addition as long as you give him plenty of toys, cuddles and play time!

Drake is available for adoption now.

If you've lost your pet, or if you're looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue's website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.