SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Douglas.

Douglas is a one-to-two-year-old male Catahoula mix dog that weighs about 65 pounds.

He was found on the 1900 block of Rebecca Street.

The rescue says he’s a quiet pup who knows his basic commands.

Douglas is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.