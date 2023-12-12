SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Domino.

Domino is a nine-to-12-month-old male, black-and-white kitten.

He was found on the 3000 block of Orleans Avenue.

The rescue says he’s got a lot of energy and would love someone with the time to play with him. He also gets along well with children.

Domino is available for adoption now.

