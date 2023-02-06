SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street.

The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with.

He costs a little more than a dollar, but the love, entertainment and companionship he will provide is priceless.

The shelter says he’s begging to be loved. However, cats live long lives and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever. Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

Dollar is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.