SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day!

This is Diver, a 9–12-week-old, male, orange and white kitten.

He was found dumpster diving at the Lakeport Commons- that’s how he got his name.

The shelter says, despite his tiny size, he’s got a huge heart!

Hopefully, you can supply him all the treats and toys, so he doesn’t have to dive for them himself.

Diver is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.