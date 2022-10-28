SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!
This is Diesel, a 1-year-old, male, black and white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 2400 block of Hawkeye Drive. He’s a cuddly guy who’s good with people and other animals, but since he’s a husky he will need plenty of exercise and room to run around.
Diesel also has a very thick coat which is important to keep in mind during these hot Iowa summers, but if you can keep him cool, entertained, and loved, you will make a great pair! Diesel is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.