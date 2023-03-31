SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Diesel, a 5-to-6-year-old, male, gray-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 3600 block of Pierce Street.

The shelter says he’s a bit of an escape artist, so he’d be best off in a home with a large, fenced-in yard.

He is friendly with both people and other animals. Diesel is available for adoption now.

Dogs live long lives, and she still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever.

Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.