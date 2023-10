SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Dexter.

Dexter is a two-to-three-year-old male, brown tabby and white cat.

He was found on the 5800 block of Morningside Avenue.

The rescue says even though he looks a little grumpy in this picture, he’s actually a very sweet and loving cat.

Dexter is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.