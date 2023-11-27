SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Deuce.

Deuce is a six-to-nine-month-old male, Australian Shepherd mix puppy that weighs about 40 pounds.

He was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Singing Hills Boulevard.

The rescue says he’s a super friendly puppy who is very outgoing. He has a lot of energy and would love to join an active family.

Deuce is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, are looking to adopt, or you would like to sponsor a pet for adoption, visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.