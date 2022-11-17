SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Deacon, a 3–4-year-old, male, red and black, Rottweiler.

He was found on the Highway 20 Bypass. The shelter says he’s a gentle giant with a heart of gold. You can probably already tell in the picture above, but he’s a cuddly boy who just wants to love and be loved.

He’s good with other dogs and people, which is even more of a reason he should join your family! He’s looking for his forever home.

Deacon is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.