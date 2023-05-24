SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day- It’s ‘Still Waiting Wednesday’.

This is Dakota, 1-to-2 year-old, male, Pitbull mix that weighs about 45 pounds. He was found on the 2600 block of West 4th street, way back in November.

We’ve featured him before, but he’s still waiting.

The rescue says he’s a quiet guy, who needs to be an only pet in a home with no smaller children—little kids make him nervous.

Dakota is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.