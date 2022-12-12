Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Daisy the Labrador

This is Daisy, a 2-to-3-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix. She was surrendered to the shelter by her owners who could no longer keep her.

Daisy will require a fenced-in yard and older children to play with. She loves people and other dogs but will need someone strong to handle her.

She’s available for adoption. Daisy has a sponsorship which means her adoption fees have been reduced.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.